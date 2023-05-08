Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance
Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.