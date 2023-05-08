Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

