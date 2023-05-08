ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.15. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 4,122 shares.

ATRenew Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $545.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ATRenew by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in ATRenew by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 847,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 654,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ATRenew by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ATRenew by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 228,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ATRenew by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

