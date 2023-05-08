AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Down 5.3%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.80. Approximately 68,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 334,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 29.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

