aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. 702,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,256. The company has a market cap of $113.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIFE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
