Aufman Associates Inc Invests $206,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aufman Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,163,000 after purchasing an additional 310,019 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.47. The stock had a trading volume of 995,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,729. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

