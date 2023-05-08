Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,070 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,521 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $34,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.29. 198,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average is $202.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.