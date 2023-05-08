Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.10. 285,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

