Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 20.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,276.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 129,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.