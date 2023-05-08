Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$758.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.34 million. Avantax also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.96 EPS.

Avantax Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AVTA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90. Avantax has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.47 million. Avantax had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 46.26%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avantax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avantax in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Avantax in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

