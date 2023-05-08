Axie Infinity 24-Hour Volume Reaches $34.39 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.96 or 0.00024932 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $811.16 million and $34.39 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018667 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,929.85 or 1.00031142 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,522,379 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,522,379.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.96320128 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $28,758,446.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.