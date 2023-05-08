Axie Infinity Price Reaches $6.79 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $6.79 or 0.00024570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $790.61 million and approximately $33.17 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020423 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018334 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,632.61 or 1.00064174 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,522,379 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,522,379.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.96320128 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $28,758,446.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

