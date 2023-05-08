B. Riley Boosts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $21.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CNK opened at $16.12 on Monday. Cinemark has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,203,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,233 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 1,045,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 85.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.