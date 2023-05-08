B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Acquires 25,000 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.66 per share, with a total value of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,620,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,471,070.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.80.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -78.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,246,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after buying an additional 53,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

