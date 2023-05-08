BakeryToken One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.50 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. BakeryToken has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BakeryToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken (BAKE) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies and tokens in a decentralized and secure manner. It offers a range of features, such as liquidity pools, yield farming, and staking, that incentivize network participation and contribution.The platform is named after its native token, BAKE, which is used to enable various features and services within the BakerySwap ecosystem. BAKE is also used to incentivize network participants to provide liquidity to the platform, stake their tokens, and participate in governance decisions.Overall, BakerySwap provides a user-friendly and decentralized platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, while providing incentives for network participation and contribution through its native token, BAKE.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BakeryToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BakeryToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BakeryToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.