Bank of America Boosts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $446.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $444.00 to $446.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARGX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen raised their target price on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities raised their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $454.24.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $404.16 on Friday. argenx has a 12 month low of $267.35 and a 12 month high of $407.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. The company had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.