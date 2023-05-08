Barclays Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $80.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CAH opened at $83.20 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

