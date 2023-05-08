Barclays Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $700.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EQIX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $779.41.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $740.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $762.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $681.19.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 689 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $475,423.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,014.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,420,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equinix by 38.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,390,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

