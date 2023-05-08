Barclays Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $90.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.92.
Cirrus Logic Stock Down 3.5 %
CRUS stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22.
Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic
In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,701 shares of company stock worth $6,197,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 23.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
