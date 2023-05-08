Barclays Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $90.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.92.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 3.5 %

CRUS stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,701 shares of company stock worth $6,197,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 23.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.