Barclays Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $80.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

