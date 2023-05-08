Barrington Research Trims Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Target Price to $146.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

NSIT traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $144.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.80. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 38,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,651,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

