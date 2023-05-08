Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.19. 100,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.17 and a 200 day moving average of $244.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

