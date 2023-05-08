Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,791,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.85.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,145,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,175,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $188.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.