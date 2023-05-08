Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,581 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,581 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,917. The firm has a market cap of $409.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

