Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,412,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,274,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,717,000 after buying an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.60. The company had a trading volume of 430,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,600. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.30 and its 200-day moving average is $292.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

