Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock remained flat at $247.13 during trading hours on Monday. 753,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,658. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $258.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

