Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 3,134,398 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,134,398 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned about 1.03% of DURECT worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 2,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 225,402 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 180,625 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 101,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.60.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. DURECT had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 98.04%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

