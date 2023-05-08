Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 749.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,551 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 788,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 363,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,849. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

