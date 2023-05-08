Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,231 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HD traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.06. 1,350,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.