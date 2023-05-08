Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $63.55. 430,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,593. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

