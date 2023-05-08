Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 10,972 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 817,394 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

