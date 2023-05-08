Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 93,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

