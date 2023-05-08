Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.71

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 88533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after acquiring an additional 444,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after buying an additional 216,934 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Further Reading

