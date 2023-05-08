Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 3.8%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48. 374,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,528,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Bilibili by 36.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bilibili by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 919,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 121.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

