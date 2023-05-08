BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issues Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.62. 950,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,543. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $106.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

