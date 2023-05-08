Birchcliff Energy (BIR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Birchcliff Energy to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.
Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$320.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.50 million. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 46.60%.
Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 2.1 %
Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$7.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.98.
Insider Activity at Birchcliff Energy
In other news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.98.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
