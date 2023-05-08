Birinyi Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 270,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 121.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 45,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE BPT traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 192,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,878. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

