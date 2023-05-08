Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,550 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $323.32. 26,273,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,074,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.75 and its 200 day moving average is $307.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

