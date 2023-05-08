BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Reaches $564.58 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $564.58 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006913 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003464 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003136 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

