BMO Capital Markets Lowers AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $98.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

AMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.7 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.28. 171,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,643. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile



AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

