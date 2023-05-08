BMO Capital Markets Raises Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $215.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.72. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $211.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

