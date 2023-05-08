Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.08.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $36.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,605.66. 220,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,277. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,584.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2,287.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,731.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 131.26 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

