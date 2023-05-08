Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) vs. IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Critical Review

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Borqs Technologies and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A IonQ 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

IonQ has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.54%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

This table compares Borqs Technologies and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A IonQ -435.82% -13.41% -12.74%

Volatility and Risk

Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borqs Technologies and IonQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $29.56 million 0.05 -$55.87 million N/A N/A IonQ $11.13 million 106.83 -$48.51 million ($0.24) -24.58

IonQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Summary

IonQ beats Borqs Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borqs Technologies

(Get Rating)

Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. The firm operates through the following segments: Connected Solutions and Solar Poer Solutions. The company was founded by Sek Yuen Chan and Bo Li Xiao in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.