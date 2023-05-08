BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 610

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 630 ($7.87) to GBX 610 ($7.62) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.25) to GBX 605 ($7.56) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 500 ($6.25) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 630.75 ($7.88).

Get BP alerts:

BP Price Performance

BP opened at GBX 492.30 ($6.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4,475.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 359.20 ($4.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.13). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 526 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 501.60.

BP Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. BP’s payout ratio is -18,181.82%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 557 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £378.76 ($473.21). In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($398.80). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 68 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 557 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of £378.76 ($473.21). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 195 shares of company stock worth $106,378. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.