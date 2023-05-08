Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 million. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.95%. On average, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,806.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580 in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

