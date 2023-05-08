Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke Sells 7,680 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $689,356.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.66. The stock had a trading volume of 748,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,527. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

