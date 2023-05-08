Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Target Price at GBX 2,955.83

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,955.83 ($36.93).

BNZL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.23) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.36) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($40.60) to GBX 3,375 ($42.17) in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at Bunzl

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.51), for a total transaction of £147,368.18 ($184,118.17). In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($37.31), for a total value of £389,553.56 ($486,698.60). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 4,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,002 ($37.51), for a total value of £147,368.18 ($184,118.17). Insiders sold a total of 81,898 shares of company stock valued at $249,954,592 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunzl Price Performance

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,173 ($39.64) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,250.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,542 ($31.76) and a one year high of GBX 3,249 ($40.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,058.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,985.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 45.40 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 4,468.09%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

