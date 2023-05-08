Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) PT at $383.20

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.20.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Pool Stock Up 2.6 %

Pool stock opened at $353.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.55. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pool will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 23.80%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 7.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Pool by 2.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

