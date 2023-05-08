Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.00

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 34350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BZLFY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,340 ($29.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($41.23) to GBX 3,060 ($38.23) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,850 ($35.61) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,841.67.

Bunzl Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Articles

