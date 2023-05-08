C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $102.91. The company had a trading volume of 310,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

