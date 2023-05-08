Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $327.00 million-$337.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.77 million. Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.15-$0.27 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

CMBM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. 74,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $450,987.23. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $8,357,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 41,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.